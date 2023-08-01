I have more experience than all 9 other candidates combined – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President, has positioned himself as the most experienced and politically strong of the nine other aspiring presidential candidates in the upcoming presidential primary.



The Vice President claimed that he is the only candidate with the necessary competence, skills, and qualities to succeed President Akufo-Addo.



"When you look at all of the candidates running in the presidential primary, we are ten, and when you look at the ten candidates, I am the only one with experience. I have more experience than all of them combined.



"I’ve been involved in all of our election campaigns. I ran as a running mate in four elections: 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020. It demonstrates that I am acquainted with the campaign grounds. I know how to run a campaign. I’ve been on winning teams. I understand how to win an election.”



Dr. Bawumia was speaking to NPP delegates and party executives at Amenfiman Senior High School in Wasa Amenfi East.



"I know how to win an election, and going into the 2024 election, we need someone who can win an election,” Dr. Bawumia said. I’ve been on the winning side in the last two elections”.



He then attacked former President John Dramani Mahama, describing him as a candidate with no track record.



"The NDC has chosen Mahama as its candidate for 2024. Did we not beat him in 2016? Did we not defeat him in 2020, and yet they want to bring him back in 2024?



"Who is the best candidate to defeat him? I am that candidate. I know how to defeat Mahama. I am the only one who can defeat Mahama.”