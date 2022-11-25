I have fulfilled my campaign promise to delegates - Ashie-Moore

Regional News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: Felix Nyaaba, Contributor

The newly elected Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Greater Accra, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore has fulfilled his campaign promise to delegates in some specific selected Constituencies during the regional election.



In fulfillment of his campaign promises, the Chairman issued a cheque of GH¢150,000.00 which has been successfully cashed and given to delegates from specifically selected constituencies that were promised.



The campaign chairman, Hon Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea on his part debunked media reports that the elected Chairman issued a dud cheque to the delegates.



“The Cheque did not bounce, the cheque has been dully cleared, the money has been paid and the delegates are happy with the new Chairman. As I speak to you, the Cheque has been cashed and all the delegates from those specific constituencies that the promise was made have received their money." Nii Laryea explained to EXPRESSNEWSGHANA in an interview.



He further described the reports of bribery and dud cheque issuance as false and urged constituents to disregard them.



According to him, the promises made to the delegates were made during campaign tours in those constituencies as part of the newly elected Chairman’s vision to resource and rebrand the region to capture power in the 2024 elections.



Mr. Nii Laryea however urged members of the NDC, the beneficiary constituents, and well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the foul and wild allegation leveled against Chairman Ashie-Moore, adding that, the focus at the moment is to ensure the party remains united to win the 2024 general elections



Meanwhile, a deputy Communication Officer for Ablekuma South, William Amenuvor said the constituency delegates had received their fair share of the GHS150,000.00 and added that the allegation is a total fabrication to tarnish the reputation of the Chairman who in his view has good intentions for the region.



“Frankly, when the promise was made and later the cheque was issued to our Constituency, I did not believe it. I did not trust it, I took it as one of those political campaign promises but today, I am happy. I have received the money and the news stories out there that it was a dud cheque are lies,” Amenuvor added.



Mr. Amenuvor also dismissed claims they were bribed to vote for Hon. Ashie-Moore, saying, “We voted on promises, the candidates all made promises and we made a choice. I am certain the new Chairman will do a great job for NDC in the region and that is what we the grassroots want.’



The constituency executives who received their share of the GHS150, 000.00 cheque cash expressed their appreciation to the new Chairman for fulfilling his promises.