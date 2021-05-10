I have come to serve the people in humility and peace - Eastern Regional Minister

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong has re-echoed his commitment to serve the region in humility and in peace to bring the needed development that is so dear to the heart of the citizenry.



Hon. Acheampong made this statement when he paid a working visit to Anum Traditional Council and Akwamu Traditional Council all in the Asuogyaman District to formally introduce himself to the Chiefs and the people in the area and to solicit for their support and cooperation.



At Anum Traditional Council, Nana Kwasi Agyani V , Anum Adontenhene and Ag. President for Anum Traditional Council thanked the Minister for the visit and assured him of his total support to achieve his vision. He also advised him to remain focused and strong as he work to surmount the challenges that has bedeviled the Region.



He therefore appealed to the Minister to talk to the contractor working on Osiben - Anum road so that it could be completed on time.



The Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Council, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, who could not hide his joy about the visit, honoured the Minister with Durbar of Chiefs and cultural display.



Nana Afrakoma II, Akwamuhemaa in an open statement, bearing in mind the extent government could go with Chieftaincy issues appealed to the Minister to help resolve the petty challenges that has delayed the Gazzetta of the Paramount Chief.



She also appealed to the Minister to help bring back Akosombo Textile Limited (ATL) into full operation so that the youth in the area and beyond could get themselves employed.



Responding to the deplorable road network in Asuogyaman District, Hon. Seth Acheampong said, government under the able leadership of President Akufo-Addo was very committed to improving the road network in the country and assured that the roads would be fixed shortly to save the users from the obvious stress they go through every day.



The Minister consequently interacted with the staff of Asuogyaman District Assembly where he encouraged them to bring their expertise to bear in the delivery of their professional duties.



Hon. Seth Acheampong was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Hon. Simon Tetteh, District Chief Executive for Upper Manya Krobo, Hon. Felix Odjao, Asuogyaman District Chief Executive, Hon. Kwame Agyekum, Hon. Jonathan Hagan, Presiding member for Asuogyaman District Assembly, Dr. Godfred Akyea Darkwa, New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman at Asuogyaman.



