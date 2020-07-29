Politics of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

I have always been a member of CPP – Kwesi Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has rubbished claims that he is more inclined to another political party other than the ‘Nkrumahist’ Convention People's Party (CPP), which he serves on the executive board.



He said such claims dismissing his membership in the CPP are unfounded and merely targeted at him to score political points.



“I have always been CPP, I’ve never joined any political party…” he said



Mr Pratt’s allegiance and affiliation to the CPP is one which has been questioned and put under major scrutiny over the past years.



As a matter of fact, in 2015 a political committee chairman of the CPP, Ekow Duncan objected to claims by Mr Pratt that he remains not only a card-bearing supporter of the party but a founding member as well.



He said Kwesi Pratt did not practice and submit the CPP’s discipline, thus his disposition could not be an attribute of a true and dedicated member of the party.



But about five years after this, Mr Pratt remains resolute and firm about his position in the party.



He told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview, “…we tried to form a party in 1992, the Popular Party for Democracy and Development. That party merged with others to form the CPP. I’m a founding member of the Conventions People Party…Of course I can understand that there are some interests which seek to profit from casting doubts about my allegiance and so on but they have not succeeded…”



“I’m sitting in the party headquarters…I’m in a meeting with leaders of the party trying to shape things out,” he added.



However, in January 2020, Mr Pratt was accused once again of abandoning the CPP to campaign for a comeback for former President John Dramani Mahama who is seeking re-election this year on the ticket of the NDC.



His accuser was the Ashanti Regional Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi.



“Ask Kwesi Pratt for me, so the interparty demonstration he joined, did he join in the capacity of CPP or he is no longer a member of CPP? So, this is what Uncle Kwesi Pratt is doing to Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP…he has now joined John Mahama’s NDC…is he on leave to work for John Mahama?” Wontumi asked in an interaction with PeaceFM.









