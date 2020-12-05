Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I had more votes in the special voting – Kofi Akpaloo

LPG Presidential Candidate, Kofi Akpaloo

The Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo, has said that even before the special votes will be counted, he has more votes in the total votes cast.



He disclosed this in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show when he said: “Wherever we go, we give hope to the people. I know I will win the elections. If you observe what happened at the special voting, I can tell that a lot of people voted for me”.



When questioned on how he got to know the number of people who had voted for him, he explained that many people after voting in the special voting approached him to inform him of their votes for him.



“After the special voting had ended, a lot of people told me that they voted for me. Some have also announced it on social media that they have voted for me”, he added.



According to Kofi Akpaloo, the events leading up to the 2020 general elections shows that he will emerge a winner. He says: “Everything points out that I am going to win at the general elections. We have promised the people that we will give them a better tomorrow. This better tomorrow includes a new plan to bring employment and money into the country. I am the only one who can change Ghana to make it feel like the United States of America”.



The special voting was held on the 1st of December, 2020 across three hundred and eleven centres ahead of the 2020 general polls on 7th December, 2020.

