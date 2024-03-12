'I give up' - Ablakwa reacts to Kusi Boateng's US$250m to complete National Cathedral

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed helplessness about the purported amount of money that can be used to complete the National Cathedral project.



"I give up" Ablakwa tweeted on March 7, 2024, with an accompanying screenshot of a news story about the project needing US$250m more to secure completion.



The figure was advanced by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, member and secretary to the Board of Trustees of the project which has stalled over funding challenges, according to the secretariat.



In an interview on Onua FM on March 7, 2024, Kusi Boateng stressed the need for the faithful to look at the advantages that would accrue to the nation upon completion.



“If we could raise an amount of US$200 million to US$250 million, the National Cathedral will be completed. Let’s look at the advantages the Cathedral will bring to Ghana and its financial benefits. As a nation, God has blessed us, we need to come together and thank Him,” he admonished.



He added that comparatively, the project would be less expensive than a similar one in the United States, pointing out that Ghana's edifice will also boast of more attractive facilities.



Kusi Boateng also dismissed claims by Ablakwa that the project was fraught with illegalities and corruption.



The MP has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



SARA



