General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: 3 News

I enjoy lecturing than politics – Mustapha Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development Dr Mustapha Hamid has said he enjoys teaching at the university than engaging in politics.



He explained on Onua TV Monday, September 14 that in academia, there are strict rules and regulations that guide practitioners.



The same, however, cannot be said in the political arena where politicians throw all sort of arsenal at each without recourse to any rule or regulation, he said.



Asked whether he enjoys his assignment, the former Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast said: “Frankly, if you ask me between lecturing and politicking which of them do I enjoy, I think I enjoy teaching or lecturing.



“First of all, the mere fact that you are impacting knowledge is satisfying to the soul.”



The former Minister of Information added: “Secondly with the lecturing, there are rules that if you follow you will get promotion or otherwise. If you follow the rule, you will be Ok but if you don’t you won’t.



“It is not like that in politics. It doesn’t matter the work you do, as a politician nobody will recognise you, so really and truly the lectureship is more straightforward than politicking.”

