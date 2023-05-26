'I don't take ex-gratia, I receive a monthly pension' - Mahama schools Akomea

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023
Former president John Dramani Mahama has responded to a call on him to stop receiving monthly ex-gratia forthwith if he wants to be believed with his recent promise to scrap the end-of-service lump sum payent when elected president.
The latest to make the call being Nana Akomea, a former lawmaker and current Managing Director of Intercity STC; who also alleged on radio that the former president was receiving monthly ex-gratia.
Mahama via a social media post lamented Akomea's views stating thus: "Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind," referring to Nana Akomea as "my friend."
He clarified that as a former president he receives a monthly pension and not ex-gratia as Akomea had claimed.
"My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension," Mahama's May 26, 2023 post read.
