I don't regret voting for Akufo-Addo in 2016 - Martin Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner and fierce critic of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he voted for the president in 2016 and does not regret his decision.



Known for his unrestrained and harsh criticism of the President, Martin Kpebu said he voted for then-candidate Akufo Addo in 2016 because he did not want then-President John Dramani Mahama to have a second term in office.



Though he continues to pass a bad verdict on the leadership style of president Nana Akufo-Addo, he believes voting for him to be president has exposed his bad qualities as a leader.



Speaking on TV3’s Key Points monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said “I’m somebody that voted for Nana. I was in favor of Nana coming in 2016 because I didn’t want JM to get a second term. On hindsight, I don’t regret it because what we need to do in this country is that every eight years we have to change until we get an honest leader. We need to keep changing them”.



He noted that political leadership in Ghana has over the years been inundated with dishonest leaders which makes it essential for the citizens to vote out leaders who show such tendencies.