'I don't own a concession and I'm not into galamsey' – Mireku Duker

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku Duker, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, has denied being involved in illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, activities.



Nana Nyowah Panyin IV, the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa in the Tarkwa municipality in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM alleged that the MP, together with Benjamin Kesse, the Tarkwa MCE, as well as Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister were all involved in galamsey activities in the region.



The chief indicated that he is not just throwing out allegations against the three appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has promised to put his presidency on line to ensure that galamsey which is polluting water bodies and destroying farmlands become a thing of the past.



But in a reaction, Mireku Duker stated that the allegation levelled against him were unfounded and it is a form of distraction from his duties as MP and Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



“I do not own a concession, I do not have a concession, I do not invest into any mining of any kind and I am not into mining. Let me make that clear and I have said this time and again that mining is not done in a hidden place, it is done in an open place.



“You cannot just speculate if you know a concession owned by Mireku Duker everybody will testify, the community will testify…You know it is also a strategy to in a way distort your assignment, your focus and all that...,” George Mireku Duker said in a Joy News report.



The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is of the view that the traditional ruler is throwing this allegation at him because the chief is his distant nephew and he [Mireku Duker] did not support his bid to ascend the throne.



The minister further noted that he has no knowledge of any mining firm engaging in illegal activity in the area.



“I have told you the background of the one making the allegation. He was the one who led the Independent candidate campaign in the 2020 elections…he is my distant niece (sic) and he feels I did not support him in becoming chief of my community and he is gone against me ever since,” the MP said.



Mireku Duker urged the public to disregard such accusations as they are untrue. He noted that he will engage his lawyers for the Chief to be summoned to show proof of his allegations.



What the Chief said about the MP



Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, on Monday, October 10, 2022, to Joy FM that he has incontrovertible evidence to implicate the trio in galamsey activities.



“I know not of any company but I know of the very people who are behind the operations of ‘galamsey’ in my area. First and foremost the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is involved.



"The MP for the area, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Honorable George Mireku-Duker is also involved and the MCE, Benjamin Kessie is also involved. I have told you I am not going to disclose my arsenals to you.”



He did not state the exact nature of their involvement in galamsey, which has become an issue of national concern with increasing pressure on government to curb its growing spread.



“They said they were going to sue, so let them sue. I’ll let out my arsenals at the right time,” Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV alleged.



PEN/SARA