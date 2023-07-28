I don’t know why Bawumia can’t get my name out of his lips – Mahama

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to concentrate on his flagbearership ambition instead of being obsessed with him.



Speaking on the KSM show, Mr Mahama said he does not see why the vice president will be targeting him in his campaign while there are questions being raised about his management of the economy as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest rages on.



“When I was in office, he just kept waxing about, you know, giving lectures about how he was going to handle the economy, how we were incompetent and all that and I said look, you’ve never been in office; you and your presidential candidate. You don’t know what it takes to be in office and they have learnt it. Today look at them.



“Their opponent; well one of their presidential flagbearers, he said 'strategist? excuse me.' Nobody takes the cedi from GHC4 to GHC12. He should be answering those questions. And it’s a primary in the NPP so he should concentrate on telling NPP and the country what he can do. I don’t know why I am boogeymen man for him. He can’t get my name out of his lips,” Mr Mahama said.



Ahead of the 2024 the National Democratic Congress has elected John Dramani Mahama as its presidential candidate.



The NPP on the other hand is gearing up a congress to elect a flagbearer.



The ruling party has cleared 10 candidates including Dr Bawumia for the flagbearer contest slated for November 4, 2023.







GA/SARA



Watch the interview below:



SARA



