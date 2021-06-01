I don’t anticipate hostility from Achimota School – Lawyer for Rastafarians

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyer for Rastafirina students Tyrone Marhguy ad Oheneba Nkrabea Wayoe Ghanamannti has downplayed fears of discrimination once the students resume school at the Achimota School.



According to him, he believes the students would rather embrace the Rastafarians and the school’s administration can not be hostile as it goes against regulations.



He told Starr News “I don’t see any hostility at all.”



He noted “I don’t think their colleagues would want to become hostile to their own first-year students. Unless maybe a second-year or third-year student wants to be hostile, but on what basis?”



“I’m rather thinking that they’ll go in there and they’ll become friends to their colleagues who would rather see them as ‘yeah these are the guys we need around so that we can all stand and fight for the right stuff’. So, I don’t see any hostility at all.”



On the part of hostility coming from management, he indicated that “that shouldn’t happen from the student front and even if it begins from administrators then that one we’ll bring into the picture a new angle of contention. Because Article 33 is clear on administrative officers performing their administrative actions to achieve a fair environment.”





