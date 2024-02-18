I didn't make history, Sunyani East did so - Ameyaw-Cheremeh

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

The Member of Parliament for Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, who historically presided over last Friday’s business in parliament as Speaker has indicated that he is but a servant of the constituency and so for him to have been the first-ever presiding speaker in the absence of Rt Hon Speaker Alban Bagbin and his two deputies, was an honour not to him exactly but to the people who sent him.



He made this clear when he was asked by the media how he felt to have made history in Parliament after filling his nomination today with delegates numbering over 600 at the Party’s Regional Office.



He held that the Constituency sent him and he had discharged his duties so well that, all the Members of Parliament from both sides (Majority and Minority) present decided to settle on him by Standing Order 12(4) of the Parliament of Ghana which has never been effected since the beginning of the 4th Republican Constitution.



The experienced 4th term Member of Parliament would be contesting the 2024 general elections if he wins the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary slated for March 9, 2024.



One Seidu Gascogne who is a delegate said, "If you have a Member Parliament who has done so much in the areas of education, health, roads, and communication and has brought honour upon the constituency by showing deep-seated intelligence as the presiding speaker, why would you change that person?"



Another delegate by the name of Doris Peprah said, “We have worked with him and we know him. He has been with us and comes to our aide, and so, apart from his developmental projects, this is a man that’s selfless and hardworking hence we would support him to continue to bring honour to the constituency.“



The Member of Parliament was also accompanied by his Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi.



All Constituency Executives also honoured his invitation since they were respectfully invited to accompany him.