I didn’t accept Okudzeto’s resignation from Appointments Committee - Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has backtracked on his acceptance of the resignation of North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee.



The MP submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker just before the House went on recess following the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister at the Committee level by consensus.



The move received massive condemnation from a section of the public especially NDC members.



Mr. Ablakwa who cited ‘principles’ as reason for his resignation took to social media to announce his decision noting it had been accepted by the Speaker.



But in his welcome address today, the Speaker said accepting the resignation as reported would have been wrong.



According to him, he only received the letter on behalf of the Committee on Selection which he chairs which does not constitute an acceptance.



Mr. Bagbin revealed the Committee members were recalled from recess to meet over what he described as a purported resignation letter and will soon make their report available to the plenary.



Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cited order 193 of the standing orders of Parliament to emphasize the North Tongu MP’s resignation might not hold since he ought to have engaged his caucus leadership over his decision.



Background



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from parliament’s Appointments Committee with immediate effect.



The former deputy Education Minister in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, March 30, said the decision was taken after careful consideration adding that it was on a matter of principle.



Mr Ablakwa also stated in his letter that as a result of his decision he will be unavailable for the vetting of deputy ministers yet-to-be nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



“May I extend to your leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana.”



Some supporters of the opposition NDC have expressed their disappointment in the NDC members on the Appointments Committee for supporting the approval of Mr Ofori-Atta, Hawa Koomson and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



On Tuesday NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, described as disappointing the reasons by the minority for the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister.



Speaking to Starrfm.com.gh. former Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak stated the decision by Mr Ablakwa is a complete vote of no confidence in the Haruna Iddrisu led leadership in Parliament.



He added that some unhappy minority MPs are likely to follow the decision by the North Tongu MP.