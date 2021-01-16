General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

I did not know about MPs plans to arrive in Parliament at 4 am - Kyei-Mensah

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in Parliament, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he is unaware that his side went to parliament at 4 am.



Reacting to a question as to whether it was a leadership decision to have their side go to the Chamber at 4 am, he said he has no idea that something like that was planned.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Some NPP MPs on Friday went to parliament at 4 am to take the right side of the House.



Photos of the MPs clad white were seated ahead of sitting at 10 am which has been rescheduled for 2 pm.



Some of the viral photos saw some of the MPs sleeping in the parliament.



Others also took to their social media pages to post pictures and write about the incident.



Dr. Prince Hamid Armah the MP for Kwesimintsim MP wrote: “As early as 2am this morning, I joined my colleagues on the majority side of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic to take our rightful seats on the right side of Mr Speaker. For the love of the party and our country, we left our homes and came to the House eight hours ahead of schedule. We are determined to ensure that the right thing is done, even if it means forsaking the comfort of our beds to catch forty winks on our seats in the House.”



But the Leader reacting expressed shock adding he is not aware the MPs were told to go to parliament at that time.



The move by the NPP comes after the NDC last week took the right side of the Speaker during the dissolution of the 7th Parliament and the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.



The scenes in Parliament on the day were chaotic and led to the invasion of the military which has been widely condemned.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah described the situation as unfortunate and has asked it should not happen again.