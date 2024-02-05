I believe you are not coming to make money for your family but to leave a legacy – Ya-Na to Mahama

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ya-Na Abubakari Mahama II, Overlord of Dagbon has questioned former President John Dramani Mahama’s quest for another opportunity to be President.



According to him, he believes the former president has the country at heart and is not in the race to make more money for himself.



To the Ya-Na, if the former President gets the nod, he should be bold with his decisions and weed out persons who will not help his administration.



He called on the National Democratic Congress flagbearer to ensure regular reshuffles in order to get the best out of his team.



“I believe you are not coming to make more money for your family but to leave a legacy that your children will not only be proud of but will pave a way for them wherever they find themselves in future when you are long gone to your maker.”



“To make this legacy a reality, when you get the nod from Ghanaians do not shy away from reshuffling your team to get the right ones on board by merit and confidence and lay off even loyalists but misfits who will only churn out mediocrity for your government.



This applies to your kitchen cabinet because they in reality rule you and the country. That will be a mistake, and no Ghanaian will forgive you,” he said in a speech read on his behalf during a courtesy call on him by former President Mahama as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour.