I believe the OSP office was set up for political prosecutions - Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, has voiced her reservations about the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), suggesting it was created for political prosecutions.



Expressing her disagreement with the OSP, Mould-Iddrisu stated, "the OSP is not an office that I've ever agreed with because I believe that it was set up, if you ask me quite frankly, for political prosecutions."



In a classfmonline.com report, she argued that existing institutions are already in place to combat corruption, such as the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General's office, rendering the OSP redundant.



Mould-Iddrisu cited the criminal code and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) as examples of effective institutions for addressing corruption.



Mould-Iddrisu also expressed concerns about the erosion of the Attorney General's power due to the establishment of the OSP.



She believed that the name "Office of Special Prosecutor" implies the need for special attention, which she sees as unnecessary.



Questioning the effectiveness of the OSP in tackling everyday corruption issues, such as driving on the streets or entering public buildings, Mould-Iddrisu suggested that the focus of the OSP may be primarily on high-profile cases involving individuals from specific political parties, rather than effectively addressing pervasive corruption.



Betty Mould-Iddrisu raised doubts about the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its potential for political misuse, stating her belief that existing institutions and laws are sufficient for handling corruption cases.



