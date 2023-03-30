I believe Rawlings died with the NDC party like Nkrumah did with CPP - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has bemoaned the ongoing turmoil in the party following the decision by some of its members of parliament (MPs) to approve new appointees of the government, contrary to the party's orders.



According to him, the confusion being seen in the party now is a precursor to the collapse of the party.



Speaking in a Peace FM interview, monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs added that he has now come to believe that the founder of the NDC, the late Jerry John Rawlings, died with the party.



“Look at what is happening in the NDC now. The members of the party are insulting and cursing each other – in a civilised party like the NDC.



“The danger is looming. This is what happened in the CPP when Kwame Nkrumah was its leader… The very people who were eating with Nkrumah in one bowl betrayed him, they aligned themselves with foreign agents to remove him and they blamed it on other political parties.



“… you look and you listen to what is happening in the NDC and you be forced to ask whether the NDC will not be like the CPP. Today, Rawlings is dead and I am inclined to believe that founder President Rawlings has taken his NDC away just like Nkrumah died with the CPP,” he said in Twi.



Background:



The majority opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appears to be in turmoil following the decision by some of the party’s members of Parliament (MPs) to defy the order to vote against the approval of ministerial and judicial appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Leading figures in the party, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have slammed the MPs who broke ranks and have accused them of betraying NDC supporters and Ghanaians for their selfish interest.



The MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has challenged the said MPs, who were allegedly bribed, according to Cape Coast South MP, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, to come out and tell Ghanaians why they voted to approve Akufo-Addo's nominees.







Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:











IB/OGB