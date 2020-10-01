General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: My News GH

I bear no grudges against Sekyere East DCE who campaigned against me – Dr Ayew Afriyie

Mary Boatemaa Marfo and Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie has said that he is unperturbed by the attitude of the District Chief Executive(DCE) for Sekyere East, Mary Boatemaa Marfo who was recently caught on tape inciting a “skirt and blouse” vote against him in the upcoming elections.



He says though it was unfortunate for the DCE to have done that, he would hold no grudges against her but would rather focus on campaigning and selling his message to the electorate who are clothed with the power to unseat him or give him another four years mandate.



In leaked audio, the DCE was heard in a conversation with a party member threatening to frustrate voters on Election Day which will, in turn, reduce the votes of the NPP and the MP, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie; which subsequently saw the president revoking her appointment.



But days after her dismissal, President Akufo-Addo rescinded his decision to sack Mary Boatemaa Marfo and immediately reinstated her.



The action by the president is believed to have infuriated the chiefs and a section of the people in the area who have threatened to vote against the NPP in the upcoming election.



But speaking with Yaw Nimako on Angel in the Morning monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie pleaded with his constituents to respect the decision by the president and vote massively for the NPP as they always do since that is the surest way for him to secure development for them.



He said that decide to vote against the president, is as good as deciding to vote against him too, urging that they bury their differences and rally behind the NPP for their good.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.