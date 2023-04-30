I ate the hearts of 2 virgin girls, raw goat with alcohol for money, fame – Yahoo boy confesses

General News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

A 22-year-old Nigerian man has confessed to engaging in very gruesome rituals as part of his efforts to get quick money and be rich.



The gentleman called Praise who was confessing in front of a congregation as captured by a video, told the story of how he was introduced by a friend during his stay in Ghana to Yahoo Plus.



According to him, Yahoo Plus, also known as advanced fraud is what some youth engage in to acquire quick and easy wealth.



Praise narrated how his Ghanaian friend took him to a herbalist while he lived in Kumasi. As part of the requirements of the herbalist, he was asked to bring two virgin girls.



After killing them, the herbalist asked that he removes their heart and eats them, which he did, with alcohol.



He also ate raw goat meat as requested by the herbalist he said.



Eventually he ran mad and was sent to God’s delight Gospel Assembly in Nigeria where he confessed to the pastor and congregation.

In his words;



“I live in Ghana. I am involved in Yahoo Plus. With Yahoo Plus you have to kill people and you get a lot of money fast.



“A friend sent me to a herbalist in Kumasi in Ghana. He asked me to bring 2 virgins. They brought the girls and I killed them myself. They opened up their chest and the priest said I should take out their hearts with my hands.



“I ate them up with alcohol. They also killed a goat, slit its head off, and gave me the raw meat and I chewed,” he added.



Solomon also mentioned how much wealth he has acquired since his involvement Yahoo Plus. According to him, he has not only become famous but has bought houses and made millions.



“I have made a lot of money, about 600 million, I have bought cars and now I move with celebrities, I am famous,” he told the pastor.







