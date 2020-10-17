Politics of Saturday, 17 October 2020

I anticipate chaos on election day – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has doubted the possibility of the general election being held without chaos.



According to him, the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission has failed to build the consensus needed for a credible election.



Speaking on Woezor TV on Saturday, October 17, 2020, John Mahama said he expects the December 7 polls to be fraught with anomalies.



“I can anticipate some chaos on the election day. People will not find their names here and there. I have been an MP before and I know how these happen. I have also warned about the BVRs and how they will perform, we do not know”



He also described the relationship between the EC and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) as hostile.



“Elections are about consensus, we build a consensus and we move on. That is why the IPAC is very important. Now, the IPAC is like an enemy to the EC. The EC has gone to resurrect a lot of dead bodies and added them to IPAC so that they can be the majority and bulldoze their way through. On the day of the election, if the thing backfires, it will fall on you.”



John Mahama further alleged that the EC has transferred competent people who worked with the Charlotte Osei-led EC.



“Those three commissioners have a mind of their own. They are doing things how they want. I hear that a lot of people who are very capable and are technically competent, because they served under Charlotte Osei administration, have been transferred out to the districts. This is why I have doubted the competence of this commission. I have no confidence in the EC”, he stated.



Ghana goes to the polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament on December 7, 2020.



It will be the country’s eighth successive general election since the resumption of multiparty democracy in 1992.





