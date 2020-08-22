Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I am worth more than personality attacks – Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region, has asserted that as a respected politician, he does not involve himself in attacking the personalities of others.



According to the pillar of the NPP in the Ashanti Region, what he does is to put things in context but most media personalities misinterpret him.



Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensah at the launch of the NPP’s manifesto, Chairman Wontumi said, “I am worth more than attacking personalities. I have not attacked the personality of anybody. But I put across the good mesage of God and nothing more.



When asked why he attacked the personality of the Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Wontumi disclosed that what he said was not an attack but a revelation of who the good professor really is.



“What I said is that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not an angel and she does not have the issues of the ordinary Ghanaian, especially women at heart.”



He reminded the country of the the Montie three saga where some three (3) individuals threatened to attack and even rape the Chief Justice at the time.”



Chairman Wontumi revealed that after the Montie 3 were incarcerated, the same person Ghanaians say will champion the cause of women, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang signed a document seeking a presidential pardon of the three (3) offenders.



He also noted that the NDC Vice Presidential candidate looked on for then President Mahama to cancel the free maternal health care policy.



“Anyone whose actions do not champion the good of people of Ghana does not dersrve to be Vice President or President,” he stated.



“Chairman Wontumi is worth more than insulting people,” he reiterated.





