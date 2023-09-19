I am not guilty - Nana Appiah Mensah responds to new charges

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, has pleaded not guilty to 39 counts of charges brought against him.



These charges are related to his alleged involvement in defrauding Ghanaian citizens to the tune of GH¢1.68 billion.



Appearing before the court on Tuesday, Nana Appiah Mensah, who is the director of Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult, faced a total of 39 counts.



These charges include 22 counts of defrauding by false pretence, seven counts each for money laundering and fraudulent breach of trust, along with one count each for inducement to invest, operating a deposit-taking institute without a license, and selling gold without a license.



The allegations presented in the case suggest that Nana Appiah Mensah, through Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing company, induced Menzgold customers to part with various sums of money which amounts to GH¢1.68 billion.



According to the charge sheet, some of these funds were transferred into personal accounts belonging to NAM1, Zylophone Media, and an individual named Abigail Mensah.



Furthermore, Nana Appiah Mensah is accused of using his media firm, Zylophone Media, to launder money that he allegedly knew were proceeds of criminal activities.



In response to these charges, Nana Appiah Mensah firmly asserted his innocence, pleading not guilty during his appearance in court.



