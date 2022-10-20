I am for Ofosu Ampofo; I don’t support Asiedu Nketiah – NDC communicator

Politics of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chris Dugan, has thrown his weight behind the candidature of incumbent chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



Mr. Dugan believes that Samuel Ofosu Ampofo would be retained as national chairman of the NDC irrespective of whoever contests him for the position.



He further described Mr. Ampofo as a unifier and gave him credit for ensuring the NDC won equal seats to give Ghana a hang parliament.



Throwing his support for his favorite candidate, he mentioned that members of the party know what they want and would surely re-elect Ofosu Ampofo.



His comments come days after General Secretary of the opposition party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah announced his bid to contest for the ‘envious’ position.



Declaring his intention to contest the position, Asiedu Nketiah disclosed that he has held various positions in his life, the party and the country, all of which have prepared him well to lead the NDC as chairman into victory come 2024.



But Chris Dugan in an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo show insisted that “Chairman [Ofosu Ampofo] is maintaining his position as chairman…I am for Ofosu Ampofo…I am not neutral.”



Reacting to comments that Asiedu Nketiah is courageous, Mr. Dugan stated that “no brave man will choose to travel to Costa Rica over a pending bye-election. If Asiedu Nketiah was brave, he should have been at the fore-front of that election.”



He accused the general secretary of abandoning the party at a crucial moment by choosing “traveling allowance over the bye-election at Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019.”



He stated that he respects Asiedu Nketiah as general secretary of the party for 17 years however, he doesn’t support him.



In his view, has retained his seat for long because he hasn’t met any serious competition from anyone.