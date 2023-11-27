I am coming back to recapture the Akwatia seat for NPP - Ama Sey declares

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: GNA

Mercy Adu-Gyamfi, a former NPP MP for Akwatia has declared that she was coming back to recapture the Akwatia seat from the NDC in 2024.



Popularly known as Ama Sey, the former Member of Parliament, made history in 2016 as she defeated Babal Jamal, former NDC MP in a fierce contest, to become the first female MP for Akwatia.



Speaking with the GNA as part of the ‘Women’s Profile’ an initiative to highlight women contesting for all public elections, she declared “I am coming back like kakai to take the seat.”



Madam Adu-Gyamfi was elected MP on the NPP’s ticket in the 2016 general elections but lost in her re-election bid in the party’s parliamentary primaries to Ernest Kumi, who eventually lost the seat to the NDC in the 2020 elections.



According to her, a lot of consultations had gone on “and I have heeded to the call of my people to come back and wrestle the seat for the NPP again.”



She said she was optimistic that this time round the delegates would repeat what happened in the 2016 primaries to endorse her overwhelmingly to redeem the seat once again for the NPP.



Ama Sey is one of 19 aspirants and three women who have been given the nod to contest the upcoming primaries in six out of eight NPP orphan constituencies in the Eastern Region.



Notable among the aspirants who would be on the ballots on December 2, in the Eastern Region are Pius Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority and Mark Okraku Mante, Deputy tourism minister for Asuogyaman and Ayensuano respectively.



In what has been described as a replay of the 2020 events, Madam Adu-Gyamfi is contesting with Ernest Kumi who defeated her in the primaries in 2020 and one Castro Obeng Dankwa.



The other NPP orphan constituencies in the region where elections would be held to choose parliamentary candidates for the Party, include Afram Plains North and South and Lower-Manya Krobo.