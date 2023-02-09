I am a product of Haruna's leadership, I never wished for his job - Ato Forson speaks

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cassiel Ato Forson has spoken for the first time about how he was informed about the National Democratic Congress' decision to name him as their leader in parliament.



Ato Forson, Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam, formally started his duties as Minority Leader on February 7, 2023 when Parliament resumed sitting after the Christmas break.



“I was told the night before. It’s a decision that the party had made so they were informing me not for me to make a choice as to whether I’m going to accept it or not to accept it. But I took it like a call to duty.



“In fact, it shook me, it took me by surprise. But what I told you earlier is that I adapt so easily and that’s my biggest strength, it doesn’t take me a couple of minutes to adapt so I sat back and said ‘hey…’” he said on PM Express programme on Joy News on February 8.



He also spoke extensively about how he did not wish for the job, suggesting that it had been given to him because of the party's own considerations which he believes were justified.



On his relationship with Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader, Ato Forson said it remained cordial and that Haruna was the first person he contacted when he received news of the party's decision.



“Let me put it this way, if there is any person in this House who has worked so hard for Haruna Iddrissu and worked for him, I don’t think there will be two people more than me. My loyalty to him is unquestionable.



“I’ve loved him; in fact, I’m a product of his leadership because he gave me room to work and to excel. It’s not every leader that will give his ranking the opportunity to excel at that magnitude," he stressed.



SARA