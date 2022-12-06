'I am a grandfather' - Mahama revels in birth of granddaughter on his birthday

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama recently celebrated his 64th birthday on November 29, 2022.



On social media, there were photos of how his wife Lordina Mahama celebrated him and how he spent the day donating to selected orphanages in Accra.



It turns out that there was something more special to the day. It was the day on which his first grandchild was also born.



Mahama gleefully revealed, over the weekend, that his son's wife had given birth to a baby girl.



He made the disclosure whiles opening his speech as the special guest at the 13th graduation of the Accra Business School on 2 December, Mahama said: “I am a grandfather, my son’s wife had a baby on my birthday.



“So, I share the same birthday as my granddaughter, so thank you very much,” Mahama chipped in as he prepared to start his address to the graduating class.



Shafik Mahama marries



The son in question is Shafik Mahama, who got married last year to his Algerian wife, Asma, at a plush ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.



Friday, July 16, 2021, marked two years since Shafik and Asma got married.



Mahama's other children are Sharaf and Farida.



