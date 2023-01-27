I’II serve with integrity – Ato Forson to Minority

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Newly-appointed Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has expressed gratitude to the party for his appointment.



Dr. Forson, who was the Minority’s spokesperson on Finance, expressed his readiness to discharge his duties with integrity.



The MP said he had engaged the former leader Haruna Iddrisu and they have held fruitful discussions on the best way forward.



He also pledged to represent the interest and collective goals of the Minority.



”As a leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.”



Read his statement below



My dear friends,



I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead our illustrious and gallant caucus in Parliament.



I thank the leadership of our party who have placed their trust and confidence in me.



I am also deeply grateful to colleagues, the rank and file of our party and the Ghanaian people for their profound support and solidarity.



I have held fruitful and positive conversations with my senior brother Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commend him for his admirable stewardship when he was granted the opportunity by our party’s leadership.



As leader, it will be my duty to represent our collective goals with unwavering dedication and high integrity.



I have no doubt that with your support we shall succeed.



May God bless our efforts.



