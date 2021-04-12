Husband held over death of lady, 20, at Somanya guest house

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The husband of a 20-year-old lady, who was allegedly murdered at a guest house at Somanya, has been arrested by the Somanya police in the Eastern Region.



Police investigations led to the invitation and identification of the suspect, Prosper Negble.



A number of suspects were paraded at the guest house for identification.



A cleaner at the guest house identified the husband of the deceased as the person who came in with her during the Easter holidays.

The cleaner in her witness to the police said the suspect sent her three times in the period of his stay, the reason she could quickly identify him.



Two other persons at the hotel, wife and son of the guesthouse owner, also confirmed seeing the suspect with the deceased at the guest house.



The Somanya police have interrogated and detained the suspect to enable them to put him before the court for remand on Monday.



The Eastern Regional police are urging managers of hotels and guest houses to insist on taking any national ID of guests who check-in in order to cross-check names before allowing them to use their facility.