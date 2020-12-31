General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Hung parliament: Ghana to experience unexpected by-elections – NPP’s Kwame Kwakye

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is a former Presiding Member of Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Kwame Kwakye has predicted that Ghana is likely to experience unexpected by-elections before the next general elections in the year 2024.



After December 7 general elections, no political party has the majority in Parliament.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has 137 seats in Parliament while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has 137 seats in Parliament and 1 independent Candidate.



Speaking in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kwame Kwakye charged National Security, BNI and security agencies to protect NPP MPs who won the elections with few votes.



“I’m not a prophet but we have eyes to see. I belong to the New Patriotic Party and I have to fight for NPP. NDC believes they won the majority in Parliament so they will do everything to lead Parliament” Kwame Kwakye said.



“I’m not saying some MPs will be killed because I’m not a prophet to see what will happen in future but a word to a wise is enough. Security should be very tightened for some MPs especially NPP MPs”.



Kwame Kwakye, however, appealed to MPs to work together to change the economy for Ghanaians.



“Before 2016 general elections, NPP was having majority in parliament but because God wants both NPP and NDC MPs work together for betterment of Ghana, majority of NPP MPs lost their seats to NDC. This will help Ghanaians to know which party thinks about Ghana’s development”. He stressed.

