Hundreds bid farewell to NPP’s Sir John at Sakora Wonoo

Source: dailymailgh.com

Leaders from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are in the Kwabre East District town of Sakora Wonoo for the funeral of late Forestry Commission CEO, Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.



Hundreds of mourners will attend Thursday’s funeral, under restricted COVID-19 restrictions.



Buses brought people from all over the country to the town already grappling with bad roads, Correspondent Jonathan Ofori reported.



“You could see personnel of the Forestry Commission marching through the streets shedding uncontrollable tears as many lines up to file past his remains”, Jonathan said.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to lead a government delegation to mourn the late senior member of the Ghana Bar Association.



The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will later be laid to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.



The late Sir John is said to have died at the Korle But Teaching Hospital, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 after battling Coronavirus complications.







