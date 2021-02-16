Religion of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Humble yourself in doing God’s work – Archbishop Yinkah Sarfo

Retiring Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo

The Retiring Archbishop of Anglican Diocese of Kumasi, Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, has asked Christians to humble themselves in doing the work of God to receive abundant rewards.



They should also not force themselves into the pastoral ministry if they had not been called by God to do His work.



Most Reverend Yinkah Sarfo made the call during a retirement and thanksgiving service held for him and his family at the St. Cyprian Cathedral, in Kumasi.



He thanked his fellow men of God and the entire members of the Anglican faith for the honour done to him by supporting him and his family throughout his career as a Minister of God.



He advised men of God to work hard and humble themselves before the Lord in the discharge of duties.



Most Rev Yinkah Sarfo pointed out that most people are missing the word of God, due to the kind of message given to them about the gospel.



It was therefore important for men of God to tell the people the true word of God through evangelism to save the lives of people who were perishing.



Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister-Designate, commended the retiring Archbishop for his dedicated services to the people of God and Ghana as a whole.



He said he had benefited immensely from the wise counsel of the Archbishop throughout his appointment as the Minister for the Ashanti region since the year 2017.



The Right Reverend Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Archbishop-elect of the Internal Province of Ghana (IPG) and Bishop of Asante Mampong, also commended the retiring Archbishop for his good services to the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi.



Most Rev Yinkah Sarfo officially retired from active service on February 14, this year, after serving as the 3rd Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kumasi for 22years.



He was the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana (IPG) for 9years.



Most Reverend Yinkah Sarfo is the immediate past (10th) Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA).



He was baptised in March 1967 and ordained into Priesthood on Holy Cross Sunday in September 1980.



Reverend Yinkah Sarfo was honoured Professor in Anglican Studies by Collegium Augustinianum Graduate School of Philosophy and Theology in Rome in June 2016.



He was awarded a medal by Pope Francis in Rome on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the Anglican Centre on October 6, 2016.



He was the Assistant Director of Religious Affairs (Anglican), Administration Officer of the Directorate of Religious Affairs, Burma Camp and Priest in charge of St. George’s Anglican Church (Parish), Burma camp.



Most Reverend Yinkah Sarfo honourably retired from the Ghana Armed Forces with the rank of a Major in the year 1999.



He was the Chairman of Local Churches in the Kumasi Metropolis and also the Chairman of Board of Directors, Anidasuo Mutual Fund, Kumasi.



He is the Immediate Past Chairman of the Governing Council, St. Monica’s College of Education, Mampong Ashanti.



Most Reverend Yinkah Sarfo is the Chairman of the Management Board, Mampong Babies Home.



He served as a government appointee on the Ghana Judicial Council from August 14, 2017.