Huge traffic hits parts of Accra ahead of Easter celebrations

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

This year's Easter celebration was expected to be different with limited or no travels projected to characterize the season but it seems not even the restrictions imposed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country will douse people's urges for fun.



GhanaWeb's checks from the streets of Accra show that there is already huge traffic building up as many travellers make their way out of town to celebrate.



With cars tooting their horns and indiscipline taking over the streets, there is every indication that amidst the coronavirus, this Easter might just not be so different.



The team visited some of the streets of Accra to get a sense of what people's plans for this year's celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will be like, amidst the pandemic and its added restrictions on gatherings.



Watch the video below;



