Hudu Mogtari; the redeemer of hope to brighten the fortunes of Wa Central NDC

Politics of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

As the NDC gears up for its Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries scheduled for the 13th of May, 2023, in readiness to capture power in the 2024 elections, one man who has the magic wand to redeem the Wa Central Constituency and contribute the overarching objective of annexing the presidency in 2024 is Alhaji Hudu Mogtari.



The Former Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority has so far demonstrated his potential to substantially boost the votes of the NDC in the Wa Central constituency.



Hudu has signified his preparedness to serve the Wa Central Constituency as its next Member of Parliament as he continues to outline his vision for all constituents ranging from Women, Youth, Students,artisans to Apprentices.





Having gathered considerable experience in his public life, Alhaji Hudu Mogtari has so far among all the contestants, exhibited the rare values of accommodation, inclusiveness, humility and love for all regardless of one’s background.



Alhaji Hudu Mogtari is indeed in a better position to brighten the chances and fortunes of the NDC in the Wa Central Constituency and is therefore undoubtedly deserving of the vote of the delegate.



In his interactions with delegates, the affable Alhaji Hudu Mogtari assured delegates of his commitment to leverage the socio-economic potentials of the constituency as the gateway to the Upper West Region to create opportunities for all constituents to realize their potential with ease.



He says a vote for him is a vote for accountability and an open-door regime, and as the next Member of Parliament, he shall dedicate his time and energy to periodically meet with the constituents and above all, branch and constituency executives to hear their concerns and expectations to form the bedrock of his interventions for the Wa Central Constituency.



He decries the unimpressive state of the Constituency which is supposed to be the centre of the region as the Capital but rather lags behind. Alhaji Hudu Mogtari thus assures of his intention to lobby and convince other stakeholders to channel infrastructure and social interventions to the constituency. To him, the over-reliance on the Common Fund has been the cause of the lame leadership in the constituency.



To be able to bring to bear his vision for the wa Constituency, he implores all the delegates to vote for him at the primaries in order to effect a positive change that will impact the lives of the constituents for the better.







Why Alhaji Hudu Mogtari?





He shall run an open and transparent regime whereby the Common Fund will be audited and the report posted on the Municipal Assembly Notice Board.



He shall facilitate the establishment of an agricultural mechanization centre to afford farmers access to cheap and improved services.



He shall establish an educational and skills development fund for the youth and apprentices in the constituency



He shall set up a revolving fund to offer financial support to traders and business owners, especially women and youth.



He shall hold periodic meetings and engagements with political, traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders to enlist their views into his vision for the constituency.



He shall consciously build a pool of critical human resources through investment in ICT.



He shall leverage his network and lobbying skills to deliver social amenities and facilities to the constituency in the areas of health, education, commerce, agriculture etc.







Who is Alhaji Hudu Mogtari?





Hudu Mogtari is the Programme Lead for the African Union Smart Safety Surveillance (AU-3S) Programme. He trained as a pharmacist and holds an MBA and has been active in building and strengthening regional and continental health products regulatory systems in Africa.



Before joining the AUDA-NEPAD, Hudu served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority (FDA). He also served as the chairman of the African Vaccines Regulatory Forum (AVAREF) and additionally supported medicines' regulatory harmonization efforts in West Africa.



He has over twenty (20) years of work experience in the pharmaceutical industry's private and public sectors, public health, and medical products regulation. He is an excellent researcher, leader and a family man married to the eloquent Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Lawyer and Special Aide to Former President John Dramani Mahama.



Hudu has also been a member of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the Great NDC using his network to support the financial and logistical position of the Party.