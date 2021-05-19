How to get your Ghana Card for SIM registration – NIA Boss details

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

• Acquiring Ghana Card is free for first-timers



• Ghanaians who want to replace their lost cards will pay GH¢3



• Visit any regional and district offices of the National Identification Authority for your Ghana Card



Following the announcement made by Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that Ghanaians would have to re-register their SIM cards starting by the end of June ending, Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah has outlined ways Ghanaians without the Ghana Card can acquire one to partake in the exercise.



People who could not obtain their cards during the rollout can go to any regional and district offices of NIA to get their cards for free.



Ghanaians who want to replace their lost cards will only pay a fee of GH¢3.



Those who want to make use of the NIA's premium service will have to pay an amount of GH¢250 at the headquarters to enjoy this service.



Also, families more than 5 who want NIA officials to visit their homes for their registration will be charged GH¢150 per head plus foot the transportation bills of the officials.



The afore-mentioned charges, he said were backed by the law; Fees and Charges ACT.



Professor Ken Attafuah said this in an interview with the media during the 5th CEO Summit held in Accra on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



He said, "15.5 million people have the card already so those 15.5 people can go and register their SIM cards when the process begins. But the rest who do not have it, we’ve divided the population into two; those 15years and above, we’ve captured 84.something percent of that so the remainder could go to regional and district offices. All Ghanaians age 15 and above who did not get their Ghana Cards can go to the NIA offices nationwide and get registered.

If you go to any of the offices, it is free just as it was for all first-time applicants."



"If you lose a card and you want a replacement, there is a replacement fee of GH¢3. If you want a premium service, you can go to the NIA headquarters and register at a premium of GH¢250," he added.



"If you want to invite us to your home, as long as you have 5 persons or more, you can invite us to your home at a fee of GH¢150 per person plus the cost of transportation. All these are backed by law, the Fees and Charges ACT."



Meanwhile, the deadline for the re-registration of SIM cards ends on December 31, 2021.



