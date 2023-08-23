How this shoemaker ended up sleeping on the streets of Accra

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Many times, people are not so fortunate to be able to get what they desire in life, hence, ending up in places they never wanted.



This is the story of a shoemaker, Owusu Ansah who has been sleeping on the streets of Accra for several years now.



Appearing on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People, Owusu Ansah recalled how he left Bekwai as a shoemaker to make ends meet for his family and ended up sleeping on the streets of Accra.



According to him, he used to have a roof over his head when he first moved to Accra but the place he was staying at Dzorwulu was demolished by city authorities, rendering him homeless.



He said he “came to stay in a place called Bayere Junction. Even there, we were sacked by city authorities because they said they were going to construct a new police station and therefore needed the place. They destroyed all our kiosks; so, we now mount tents in front of Alhaji’s shops before we sleep then in the mornings, we go about our trade.”



Owusu Ansah who was speaking to Abigail Boakye Johnson further spoke about how life has evolved over the years for him.



“I left Bekwai to Accra Newtown to continue with the job (cobbler) I had learnt from my big brother. I got a place at the roadside where I was permanently seated for three years but was sacked later.”



He added that “After I was sacked, I travelled to Obuasi to continue with my hustle but didn’t work so I left for Kumasi but that place was also not favourable and that was when I came back to Accra, Dzorwulu.”



Mr Ansah says he currently doesn’t have a place he calls his own after a day’s hard work.



“I don’t have any place I sleep but I live here in Accra. I don’t have any family member here. I came here in 2014 and what I do is that, when I work a little then I go back to Bekwai to take care of my wife and 6 children,” he said.



He however doesn’t mind sleeping on the streets as his main goal in life is to ensure his children have a bright future.



