How this man landed a fortune after he donated all the money his grandfather gave him to a church

A businessman and real estate developer, Kwadwo Saka Addo Mensah, has detailed the story behind how he became a successful person in life.



Speaking with Kwahu Ambassador, the owner of Saka Homes, who also hails from Kwahu Abetifi, recalled how he decided to plant a seed with money that his late grandfather gave him before he passed on.



Saka explained that, together with other relatives who had been named after his grandfather, he was invited to go and see him, and during that moment, he sought the advice of his successful grandfather on how he can also make it in life.



Without hesitation, he told the YouTuber that his grandfather told him, among other things, to support the work of God and the building of the church.



Agreeing that this was a good thing to do, and being a young man who could have put the money his grandfather gifted him to other uses, he said he gave all of the money to the Presbyterian Church.



“At the time, he gave me 5,000 (that green note), which will translate into what we have today as GH¢5. He gave me 10 of those in an envelope. He called for all those who had been named after him to come and see him, so, I went to meet him at the airport. When I got there, he had placed money on a tray.



“When he gave me the money, I asked him what I could also do to be as successful as he had been. And at this time that I am talking about, I think I was in the first year at the university and so he told me that first of all, I should always speak the truth and be honest and make sure that whatever I am doing is fair. Secondly, he said I should support the work of God, especially the Presby Church, because he was a member of that church. And that was why I immediately left him, and that week, we were going to have a communion service at Kaneshie Presby, and we were having discussions about it.



“I went straight and gave the money as an offering and prayed to God that the same way He blessed my grandfather, Saka, He should also grant me same. And that is what you see today… that interaction with him, I will never forget, and that is why I named my company Saka Homes, not for myself but because of my grandfather and for the advice that he gave me,” he explained.



Today, even though he believes he is still building his success, Saka said he has so far been able to build well over 250 homes, and the number keeps climbing.



Saka was also part of the historic team, who completed a 10,000KM by road from Accra to London in August 2023.





