How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith

Trooper Sherrif Imoro, the young soldier killed by yet-to-be-arrested assailants was buried on March 9, 2023 after he had been given a military parade by his colleagues.



He was marched in a military convoy and his bier was carried by fully clothed peers to the military cemetery in Burma Camp for burial.



It was at the graveside that his remains were handed over to his Muslim family members for burial, earlier on, after his release from the mortuary, he was also given the janaa’iza (Islamic funeral prayers).



According to an acquaintance, despite the Islamic prayers and burial, Sherrif Imoro had quite deep roots in the Roman Catholic faith but had yet to receive the First Communion.



Elvis Andoh, a broadcast journalist with Metro TV spoke about how Sherrif ended up in the church: “Sherrif Imoro joined the Catholic Church because of the trumpet that we train the young ones on.



“He came in as a Muslim and the group that trains them is open to any other youth that is willing to work for the advancement of its aim, that is charity and an appeal to help the poor,’ he narrated on the March 9 edition of Good Evening Ghana programme.



“He joined at age 12 and was good hence maintained but he inwardly wanted to be a Catholic, so he converted and started going for the Catechism and that is how he managed to grow up in the Catholic faith,” Elvis disclosed adding that Sherrif had joined the CYO having started from Infant Jesus and moved to Christian soldiers.



Asked whether he had taken the communion, he responded: “He was preparing to take first communion…. The decision was made but his training took him away. It is alleged that the family was not too happy and wanted him to remain Muslim,” Elvis stressed.



According to him, Sherrif had been away for the past three years because of his training and subsequent posting and unfortunately it was on his return that he met his untimely death



The March 7 military swoop



Dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in the operation that saw some soldiers entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.



The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.



In a statement released in the early hours of March 8, the Ghana Armed Forces admitted authorizing the swoop which led to the arrest of 184 persons, as well as the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.



In the said statement, they also acknowledged excesses may have resulted in the swoop but failed to apologize for or commit to conduct a probe on same.



An initial 150 suspects were released on March 8 whiles Fix The Country movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor reported on March 9 that the remaining 34 have also been freed without charge.



