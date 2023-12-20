You are here: HomeNews2023 12 20Article 1901432

How social media users reacted to WASSCE result of Achimota School Rasta student

In 2021, a decision by the management of Achimota School to refuse admission to Tyrone Iras Marghuy on the basis of his dreadlocks divided opinions sharply in mainstream and on social media.

A little over two years down the line, the young prodigy is at the centre of public opinion again following the release of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination result.

Master Marhguy secured the highest grade possible, an A1, in all eight subjects he studied as a General Science student at the school.

A video of him and his friends going into a wild frenzy after checking his results online has attracted various comments from Ghanaians on social media.

To those who defended his admission in 2021, the performance of Marghuy in the exam proves the wrong in prioritising certain ‘archaic’ school rules and regulations over academic performance.

Others including dancehall artiste Stonebwoy also believe the decision by Achimota School management was nothing short of an act of stereotyping against people of the Rastafarian community.

However, some critics on social media are insisting that the refusal of his admission by the school was in order in upholding school rules and regulations.

Tyrone and his other counterpart, Oheneba Nkrabea dragged Achimota School to court for denying them admission due to their dreadlocks which is a staunch practice in their Rastafari religion.

But an Accra High Court on Monday, May 31, 2021, overturned the schools’ decision asking and directed that the boys be admitted into the school to study.

The presiding judge, Justice Gifty Adjei Addo disagreed with the submissions of the Attorney General and granted all the reliefs separately sought by the embattled students except the relief of compensation in the case of Tyrone Marhguy.

