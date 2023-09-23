How running stomach caused a Ghana Air Force pilot to make an emergency landing at Ofori Panin SHS

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghana Air Force helicopter had to make an emergency landing on the campus of Ofori Panin Senior High School for the pilot to attend to nature's call.



Initial report by Edhub on Twitter indicated that the helicopter was brought to the school to pick up a student who had just completed his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



However, in an update to the initial post, Edhub on September 22, 2023, noted that the landing was an emergency one which was necessitated for the pilot to use a toilet facility on the campus of the school.



The clarification according to the page was issued by the Municipal Chief Executive for Abuakwa North, Alhaji Umar Bodingo, who was reacting to the initial report of the helicopter being allegedly used to pick up a student.



“The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Abuakwa North, where Ofori Panin Senior High School is located reached out to me yesterday on the issue of the helicopter that landed on the school campus.



“According to Hon. Alhaji Umar Bodinga, the pilot had a running stomach and a wave of discomfort washed over him.



“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the pilot swiftly assessed his options. Safety being his utmost priority, and he knew that continuing to fly while in such discomfort could compromise everyone's well-being.



“He made the decision to make an emergency landing at Ofori Panin School to visit the toilet. The senior house master of the school assisted the pilot until he left campus,” the post by Edhub noted.



In the initial post dated September 21, 2023, Edhub alleged that the helicopter the father of student had brought the helicopter to the school to pick up his ward.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces is yet to speak on the matter.



