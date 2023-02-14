How police fired gunshots in clash with Obuasi residents over demolition exercise

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Over 400 residents of PTP, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have been rendered homeless following a demolition exercise undertaken by the Obuasi East District Assembly.



According Despite Media’s Stephen Sekyere, the assembly undertook the demolition exercise to reclaim some lands for the purpose of constructing hostels to house students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology – Obuasi Campus.



A video of the exercise sighted by GhanaWeb shows some of the affected residents engaged in a heated confrontation with some security officers.



In the midst of the confrontation, multiple gunshots were fired by the police.



According to the affected residents, the District Chief Executive Officer for Obuasi East, Faustina Amissah led the demolition exercise without offering them a chance to evacuate or relocate.



The DCE, however, has denied the claims by the victims. According to her, ample time was given to the residents to relocate from the said land.



Meanwhile, the affected residents have threatened to file legal action against the Assembly.







