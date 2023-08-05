How moving to UK has changed my life - Ghanaian nurse shares experience

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Life, they say is full of surprises; the good, the bad and the ugly. As it sometimes becomes all rosy for some people, others do have a bumpy ride before attaining success or even enjoy the fruits of their labour.



In Ghana, some nurses have bemoaned the poor working conditions and meagre amounts received as salaries amongst others.



A Ghanaian nurse, who has relocated to the United Kingdom (UK) has narrated how her life transformed after taking the decision to work in the UK's National Health Service.



Speaking on the Citi Breakfast show on August 3, 2023, this Ghanaian nurse based in the UK said the meagre salaries, among other factors influenced her decision to swap Ghana's health system for the UK's.



She said since her stay in the United Kingdom, she's been able to make a lot of money despite filing her taxes.



She stated that nurses in the UK are paid based on shifts, therefore, the amount one make is dependent on the reporting times or the hours one works.



“You are paid based on shifts. So even if you are paid 15 pounds an hour and you work for 12 hours a day, four times a week, you multiply it that’s how much you earn. If I make 2800 pounds a month and I pay a tax of say 500 and pay my rent, I can still save around 800 pounds,” She said on the show.



She entreated Ghanaian nurses who want to practice outside Ghana to go ahead as that will fetch them more money than in Ghana.



Meanwhile, in recent times, many Ghanaian nurses and trained healthcare professionals are securing visas to practice abroad, a situation most of them say is borne out of poor working conditions in the country.



According to a BBC report, some 1,200 nurses left Ghana to work in the UK in 2022.



This has put Ghana’s health system under pressure, as there are shortages of health professionals in hospitals across the country.



The country’s economy is also in distress with high inflation which has subsequently led to high cost living.



