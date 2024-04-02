How fake news post 'forced' Sam George to comment on Wulomo child marriage saga

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024
Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George attracted veiled attacks in the wake of the Gborbu Wulormo child marriage brouhaha.
On social media, several commenters slammed him for 'failing' to comment on the issue, which was a flagrant flouting of the Children's Act, yet Sam George was pushing for an anti-LGBT+ Bill.
On April 1, an artwork emerged on social media purporting to have a quote of Sam George's reaction to the matter in an interview with Accra-based Obonu FM.
The quote read: "The Wulormo did nothing wrong, consent marriage is no crime," with the post identifying the Wulormo as an uncle of the lawmaker.
Reacting to the artwork that was going viral, the MP accused ruling party activists of being behind it as a plot to smear his image.
"I hope all 'peace loving' Ghanaians are watching on as the useless @NPP4All minions in a headless craze keep churning out lies almost on a daily basis as part of their mis(dis)information campaign aimed at smearing my reputation.
"I am told this is aimed to turn the public support for our Family Values Bill before the President. It is amateurish, senile and simply silky to think you can sink me with these unintelligent lies.
"I have NOT granted any interview to Obonu TV in over 4 years. I have absolutely no familial connection to Nungua or anyone from Nungua. I am proudly from Ningo," his post read in part.
In a follow-up post asking for his views on the child marriage issue, Sam George asked that the relevant state authorities be asked to act, specifically the gender minister.
