You are here: HomeNews2023 04 28Article 1757126

Politics of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'How does employing someone into police amount to job creation?' - Bawumia challenged by netizens

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Kwadwo Boateng Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Kwadwo Boateng

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently provided a comprehensive data to support his claim that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created over 2 million jobs in the past six years.

However, some social media users have raised questions about the nature of these jobs and whether they should be considered as genuine job creation.

In a Twitter post on Thursday evening April 27, 2023, the Vice President shared data that specified the ministry, agency, or department of the ministry, as well as the number of jobs created under each category from 2017 to 2022.

According to the data, the Ministry of Interior has provided 15,814 jobs, including positions in the Police, Prisons, Immigration and Fire Service.
In spite of that, some netizens have questioned whether employing people in already existing institutions should be considered as job creation.

"How does employing someone into Ghana Police amount to job creation? Someone retires, and he is then replaced 'kaboom,' a job is created. No wonder we are in such a sorry state as a country," one user commented.

Another user also added, "How can the public sector jobs that have been in existence suddenly become your job creation? For your information, sir, your government has stopped paying the Arabic teachers since 2021."

Find some reactions below:



















Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





AM/SARA