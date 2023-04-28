'How does employing someone into police amount to job creation?' - Bawumia challenged by netizens

Politics of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently provided a comprehensive data to support his claim that the Akufo-Addo-led government has created over 2 million jobs in the past six years.



However, some social media users have raised questions about the nature of these jobs and whether they should be considered as genuine job creation.



In a Twitter post on Thursday evening April 27, 2023, the Vice President shared data that specified the ministry, agency, or department of the ministry, as well as the number of jobs created under each category from 2017 to 2022.



According to the data, the Ministry of Interior has provided 15,814 jobs, including positions in the Police, Prisons, Immigration and Fire Service.

In spite of that, some netizens have questioned whether employing people in already existing institutions should be considered as job creation.



"How does employing someone into Ghana Police amount to job creation? Someone retires, and he is then replaced 'kaboom,' a job is created. No wonder we are in such a sorry state as a country," one user commented.



Another user also added, "How can the public sector jobs that have been in existence suddenly become your job creation? For your information, sir, your government has stopped paying the Arabic teachers since 2021."



Find some reactions below:





You have employed party boys to work in the ministries, police and military... and this is what you call j9b creation?



You recruited people to fill existing spaces. How is that job creation? Have you created any new job space since you took power????? NPPfoɔ paa deɛ ooooh daabi???? — Akosua Brown (@akosuabrown4) April 26, 2023

How do filling vacancies in ministries and govt agencies amount to creating jobs ..and then for the private sector you just put a figure without any details.. like all other claims you have made, this is a mere PR gimmick to stimulate your fun base....it is without any substance. — Ato (@ato_westsyde) April 27, 2023

How can the public sector jobs that have been in existence suddenly become your job creation? For your information sir, your government has stop paying the Arabic teachers since 2021. — king Dazlin (@DazlinAbubakari) April 26, 2023

U can do better than this. These are not newly created jobs. Ask yourself how many people retired from the jobs you claimed to have created since 2017 and how many people were replaced? — YoGo (@bc_yogo) April 26, 2023

Are these newly created jobs ?? ???????????????????????? charle !!! Imagine getting a job At GP And he’s saying he created employment! How many people retired too ? C’mon — Alexander_X (@Alexander_ErrXx) April 26, 2023

You employ teachers and police amd say u have created jobs....ah well. — Baba Suley AK-0011859 (@SuakAmid) April 27, 2023

How can you call replacement a job creation? Mtweee — Prosper (@dedostedprosper) April 26, 2023

Are these new jobs created or adding staff to existing jobs? — Chip (@desdhi24) April 26, 2023

Mr Vice President, are these not already existing jobs? — Jawad Issah (@jawad_issah) April 27, 2023

