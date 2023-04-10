How do people who took a 6-month military course now threaten the NDC? - Sam George blasts Bryan Acheampong

Politics of Monday, 10 April 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has charged members of his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), not to be worried about recent comments made by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.



Bryan Acheampong, after a walk dubbed “Walk to Build A Better Ghana” with a multitude of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at Mpreaso-Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023, stated that the ruling NPP will never hand over power to the opposition NDC in 2025.



He cautioned that the NPP will show the NDC that they have the “men” should they try to use threats and violence in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men.



“We have the men. It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost,” Acheampong, who is also the MP for Abetifi, said.



Reacting to this in a post shared on Facebook on Sunday, April 9, 2023, Sam George said that the NDC should not be distracted by “scarecrows and hype simpletons” like Bryan Acheampong.



He added that the party’s supporters should remember that they are children of the “revolutions” and they cannot be intimidated by a person who did a “6-month military course” in the United States of America.



“We are worried of the rantings of scarecrows and hype simpletons into cult status. Bryan Acheampong and Joe Anokye on my mind.



“Can we go back to our old days? We are children of a revolution! Can we call these imposters out and dare them to try? People who did a 6-month Military Course now threaten the NDC? I mean how?! Let's stop glorifying folks who don't deserve our attention and focus on what we have to do,” parts of Sam Georges’ post with was addressed to NDC supporters, read.



