How can you unite the party with such behavior? - Hopeson Adorye slams Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign has criticized Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



According to him, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has breached rules of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by publicly declaring his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's bid to lead the party.



Adorye holds that the party's constitution outlines restrictions on serving party executives, including Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, regarding the public endorsement of candidates vying for positions within the party.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on September 4, 2023, he explained that the Suame MP was present at a meeting where such rules were discussed and agreed upon.



He added that the party had established guidelines preventing party executives from openly declaring support for any candidates. However, Adorye asserts that the Majority Leader has contradicted these rules by his actions.



"There is one thing that I want to draw his attention to, in the constitution of the NPP parliamentary group, which appears to be article 14 or so, and the leader of the parliamentary group, in this case, the Majority leader, is a member of the national executive committee, in fact, he is a member of the steering committee and a member of the National Council.



“You sat down and brought guidelines that party executives should not openly declare support for any of the candidates. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was present at the meeting, and they agreed that if you're an active executive, either constituency, region, or national don't openly declare support for any of the candidates.



"But that doesn't mean you don't have anyone you support, you have someone you support, but you can't come and sit on radio this morning and say things, or have those laws been repealed?"



He expressed concerns that the MP's behavior could undermine his ability to foster unity among party members. He believes that such actions by party elders sends a wrong message, especially to younger party members who may face penalties for similar infractions.



"If you put up such behavior, how can you unite the party? You see, God has given us the keys, so it is up to us to hand it over to the NDC.



"But based on what we are doing, it means that we are in the process of handing over the keys to the NDC because if the young ones do the same thing, they are punished, but when an elderly person does it, he is protected.



"Is that how we should run the party? I don't think it is right…because if it is then they should tell us that those guidelines that they brought have been abolished.”



His comments follow an interview on Okay FM, where Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that Dr Bawumia will win the party's flagbearer.







