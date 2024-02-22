How can you say Bawumia is responsible for the economic difficulties we’re in today? – Nana Akomea

Politics of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has refuted assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is solely responsible for the economic challenges in the country.



According to him, it is illogical to blame Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the challenges facing Ghana's economy because governance is a collective.



Akomea said the claims that Bawumia is responsible for the current state of the economy are being driven by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who are deliberately ignoring the fact that the vice president is just one person in an entire government.



"Bawumia is not a person that you can describe as taking himself out of the government. He accepts collective responsibility. But what the NDC has tried to do, not in a clever way, is actually to say that Bawumia is responsible for whatever difficulty we are in today.



"How can he be responsible? He's part of the government. There's collective responsibility. But how can you say one person is responsible?" he quizzed in an interview on Citi TV on February 21, 2024.



The STC boss said that if one person can be blamed for the economy's performance, it should be John Dramani Mahama because he was a president, unlike Dr Bawumia, who is only a vice president.



"And you see the NDC when they even say this; they don't realise that when they point to Bawumia that he's responsible, 4 of the fingers point to themselves. Because, if you are going to talk about responsibility for difficulties, if you like, John Mahama was president for four and a half years.



"And there were immense difficulties in his time: Dumsor, corruption, economic difficulties, IMF. So, if you are going to assign responsibility to one person, then between a president, John Mahama, and Bawumia, a vice president, who would take the bigger responsibility? So even that debate doesn't help the NDC," he argued.



BAI/NOQ



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.