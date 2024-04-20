How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection? – Mahama asks

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has commented on the damage to one of the newly procured, modern Poland trains – a Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU).



The train collided with a parked Hyundai truck during a test on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line along the Asuogyaman District.



In a post shared on X on Friday, April 19, 2024, former President Mahama raised a number of questions, pointing to negligence on the part of the persons in charge of conducting the test run.



He asked why the newly acquired train would be tested on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line, which was also new, without the tracks being checked.



“How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection?” he quizzed.



The former president also asked: “How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run?”



He added that if he were the president, he would hold the persons responsible for the incident accountable.



“If I were President, I'll be asking some serious questions,” he added.



Background:



The Ministry of Railways Development, in a press statement issued on April 18, 2024, confirmed reports that one of the modern trains had been involved in a crash.



It said that the DMU hit a stationary vehicle during the test run; adding that no person was injured.



"At approximately 12:10 pm on Thursday, 18th April 2024, while conducting the test, an incident took place around Km76+100. The DMU, upon approaching the curve at Km76+100, encountered a stationary vehicle stationed right across the rail track. Despite the immediate application of the emergency braking system, the train was unable to come to a complete stop before colliding with the vehicle," the statement said.



The ministry added, "The DMU involved has been moved to the Workshop for further assessment and necessary repairs."



Following the incident, proponents of the government and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), including the Minister for Railway Development, John-Peter Amewu, have made allegations that the incident was orchestrated to sabotage the deployment of the train.



See his post below:





How can you conduct a test run on a new railway line without a track inspection?



How long had the vehicle been on the track before the test run?



If I were President, I'll be asking some serious questions. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 19, 2024

BAI/SARA