How can you compare the NDC to NPP, ‘what sort of mathematics is that’? – Dr Bawumia

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has rebuffed suggestions that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) were a better government when they were in power.



According to him, the current government has done better than the NDC government in every sector of the economy, which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made clear during his State of the National Address (SONA).



The vice president, who made these remarks at an NPP event on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, indicated that comparing his party to the NDC does not make sense because the records clearly show that the ruling party is better.



"At the State of the Nation yesterday, as I listened to him (President Akufo-Addo), it was very clear that our government has outperformed the NDC government in every sector. I mean every single sector. I can't see one sector where they have outperformed us, but every single sector. Whether you are talking about jobs, whether you are talking about roads, whether you are talking about hospitals, whether you are talking about schools, or digitalization, across every sector.



"It's amazing that you're going for a contest with your opponent to get to be promoted to the next level. And meanwhile, when you start the exams, you beat them in every single subject," he said.



He added, "Meanwhile, they are trying to convince the public that they are better than you. What sort of mathematics is that? I mean, really, you score 70%, they score 30% and they are trying to say their 30% is better than you. It doesn't make sense. So, in terms of the record, our record is superior".



On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, President Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



During his address, the president, among other things, took full responsibility for the current state of Ghana's economy.



He also touched on the threat of terrorism to the country, citing the increase in terrorist activities in the West African sub-region.



The president also touted the achievements of his government, saying that his tenure has been way better than the eight years of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



