How can you compare someone who is ‘totally inefficient’ to Stephen Ntim? - John Boadu jabs Asiedu Nketiah

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is no match for the National Chairman of his party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, John Boadu said that Asiedu Nketiah has proven to be incompetent and cannot be compared to Stephen Ntim.



He added that Asiedu Nketiah failed on two occasions to compile the presidential election results of the NDC when he was the chief executive of the NDC.



“When I listen to Asiedu Nketiah, for instance, and his explanation as to why they were not able to put together a competent team to collate their results, you listen and you ask yourself, is there any basis to compare him with anybody?



"Because, you see, if you cause such a blunder, you can only correct it in four years time. They caused it in 2016 and they cause it again in 2020. So, how are we comparing? Somebody who is incapable of giving roles and monitoring, and evaluating, and making sure that, because the job is time-bound, (everything is done well).



“… it is not even right to compare … (but) even if you want to compare, you realise that you are comparing somebody who is totally inefficient, who cannot manage the system. Such a person there is no way you can compare him to (Stephen Ntim). No, no, no you can’t do that,” he said.



John Boadu added that he was not surprised that Aseidu Nketiah ousted Samuel Ofosu Ampofo in the NDC chairmanship race because of the kind of campaign he ran.



He said that Aseidu made allegations against Ofosu Ampofo that questioned the former’s loyalty to the NDC and his capability to lead it.



